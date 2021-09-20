Shootout In Kazakh City Kills 5, Including 2 Police Officers

Police in Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, say two police officers and at least three other people are dead after a shootout erupted when bailiffs arrived to enforce an eviction order on September 20.



The suspect, reportedly the occupant, in his mid-50s, was said to have opened fire on the bailiffs and other officials at around 5:00 p.m. local time.



Police in Almaty said the suspect has been detained and "the situation is under control."

An investigation is under way, police said.



Almaty, a former Kazakh capital, is home to about 1.8 million people.