Shootout In Kazakh City Kills 5, Including 2 Police Officers

Police in Almaty said the suspect had been detained and that the situation was now "under control."

Police in Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, say two police officers and at least three other people are dead after a shootout erupted when bailiffs arrived to enforce an eviction order on September 20.

The suspect, reportedly the occupant, in his mid-50s, was said to have opened fire on the bailiffs and other officials at around 5:00 p.m. local time.

Police in Almaty said the suspect has been detained and "the situation is under control."

An investigation is under way, police said.

Almaty, a former Kazakh capital, is home to about 1.8 million people.

    RFE/RL's Kazakh Service

    RFE/RL's Kazakh Service offers informed and accurate reporting in the Kazakh and Russian languages about issues that matter in Kazakhstan, while providing a dynamic platform for audience engagement and the free exchange of news and ideas.

