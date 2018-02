15 Koshkarov has been hunting with golden eagles since he was in the sixth grade. "My father was a student of the famous berkutchi Abdilkhak Turlybayev, and I learned everything from my father," Koshkarov said. "It's not a hobby. It's a tradition that is passed down from generation to generation. It's also a passion -- to leave early in the morning on a horse, to check on the golden eagle and how it's flying and hunting.



"Many people believe that the strongest berkutchi are in Mongolia. But I've been to Mongolia and I don't agree. I've been many places, and I think that the best hunters are in Kazakhstan. The golden eagle is the same everywhere, but the person's approach to the bird is different."