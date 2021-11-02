Facebook Denies Kazakh Claim Of Exclusive Access To Content Reporting System

Facebook owner Meta Platforms has denied a claim by Kazakh authorities that they have been granted exclusive access to the social network's Content Reporting System.

The Kazakh Ministry of Information and Social Development released on November 1 what it called a "joint statement" with Facebook that said an exclusive agreement reached on access to the data that would "help the government to report content that may violate Facebook's global content policy and local laws of Kazakhstan."

On November 2, Reuters quoted Meta Platforms' director for policy communications in Asia-Pacific, Ben McConaghy, as saying that the social-media giant was not a partner to the statement, as claimed by Kazakh officials.

"The Kazakh government released their own statement based on discussions we've had with them about our global process for requests from governments to restrict content that violates local law," McConaghy said in a statement sent to Reuters.

"This process is the same in Kazakhstan as it is for other countries around the world," he added

After the Reuters' report on November 2, Kazakh Minister of Information and Social Development Aida Balaeva said the statement was coordinated with Meta's office in Hong Kong.

"The Ministry of Information and Social Development held talks with Meta's office in Hong Kong that covers China, Mongolia, and Central Asia. The text of the joint statement issued on November 1 and its publication in media were fully agreed on by the leadership of the aforementioned office," Balaeva wrote on Facebook.

Balaeva did not comment on McConaghy's statement.

In mid-September, Kazakh lawmakers approved the first reading of a bill that would have obliged Facebook and other foreign-owned social networks to register in Kazakhstan and set up representative offices in the Central Asian state, where hundreds of opposition and human rights activists have been prosecuted for their postings on social media, especially when expressing support for the banned Koshe (Street) Party and its associate, Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan (DVK) movement.

Critics of the bill have accused the authorities of the autocratic nation of 19 million of seeking to gain new censorship tools, while the bill's authors say it aims to prevent cyber-bullying and the spread of other dangerous content.

Kazakh officials have said Facebook has at least 3.2 million users in the country, while other platforms owned by Meta Platforms such as Instagram and WhatsApp have even more users.

According to the statement, Facebook held a training session for ministry experts and as of November 1, ministry staff had begun working with the system.

The ministry added that the two sides agreed to create mechanisms of "permanent cooperation," including the appointment of a representative from Facebook's regional office to work with the ministry.

With reporting by Reuters