6 Activist Inga Imanbay says the police had just detained three of her colleagues earlier that day, January 5, and spoke of the abuse that her colleague Abzal Dostiyarov received.



“Abzal wanted to take his daughter to kindergarten in the morning and then go to the square. When he entered the elevator, they were already waiting for him. They beat him in front of his daughter and took him to the police together with the child."