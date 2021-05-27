Accessibility links

Kazakhstan

Trial For 16 Accused Of Human Trafficking Opens In Southern Kazakhstan

The trial at the Shymkent city court got under way on May 27. (file photo)

Sixteen people have gone on trial in southern Kazakhstan in a high-profile case related to human trafficking and sexual exploitation.

A court in the city of Shymkent officially began considering the case on May 27.

The defendants are facing charges including creating and participating in a transnational criminal organization, trafficking people, including minors, and money laundering.

Twelve women are among the accused, who also include citizens of Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

A spokesman from the Shymkent court said there were 38 victims in the case, including two minors.

In February, Kazakh authorities said they were investigating alleged members of a criminal group accused of recruiting young women and girls from southern regions of Kazakhstan and sending them to Bahrain for forced prostitution.

The victims were said to be from low-income families.

