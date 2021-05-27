Trial For 16 Accused Of Human Trafficking Opens In Southern Kazakhstan

Sixteen people have gone on trial in southern Kazakhstan in a high-profile case related to human trafficking and sexual exploitation.



A court in the city of Shymkent officially began considering the case on May 27.



The defendants are facing charges including creating and participating in a transnational criminal organization, trafficking people, including minors, and money laundering.



Twelve women are among the accused, who also include citizens of Kyrgyzstan and Russia.



A spokesman from the Shymkent court said there were 38 victims in the case, including two minors.



In February, Kazakh authorities said they were investigating alleged members of a criminal group accused of recruiting young women and girls from southern regions of Kazakhstan and sending them to Bahrain for forced prostitution.



The victims were said to be from low-income families.