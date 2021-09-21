Kazakhstan Will Get Its Own International Dialing Code And Abandon Russian One

Kazakhstan will switch from its current Russian dialing code, +7, to its own national international dialing code, +997, the government said.



The Ministry of Digital Development announced the policy change on September 21, saying it would be coordinated with Russia.



The former Soviet republic plans to switch to a new national prefix from January 2023 and the transition plan has been discussed with telecom operators.



When the new code goes into effect, the new and old codes can be used in parallel for two years.

The full transition is expected to take effect as of 2025.