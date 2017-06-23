Jailed Kazakh Land-Reform Protester On Hunger Strike, Family Says

The family of a Kazakh activist jailed for participating mass protest against land reforms says he has been in hunger strike for two weeks.

Maks Boqaev's relatives told RFE/RL on June 22 that he was protesting his transfer from the western region of Atyrau to the northern city of Petropavl.

Boqaev and another activist, Talghat Ayan, were sentenced to five years in prison after being convicted of inciting social unrest, spreading false information, and violating the law on public gatherings.

The judge in Atyrau ruled that they would serve their prison terms in the region, but they were transferred earlier this year to Petropavl, more than 1,500 kilometers away.

Ayan and Boqaev have both claimed the cases against them were politically motivated.

They were detained in April 2016 in Atyrau, where thousands of people had gathered to protest against the land-reform bill.

The European Union and United Nations human rights experts have urged Kazakh authorities to immediately release the two activists, saying they shouldn’t have faced prosecution for exercising their rights to freedom of speech and assembly.