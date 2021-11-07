Accessibility links

Blast At Mine In Kazakhstan Leaves Six Dead, Two Seriously Injured

Mining accidents are fairly common in former Soviet countries due to lax safety practices and outdated infrastructure. (illustrative photo)

Six people have been killed and two seriously injured in a mining accident in Kazakhstan, the country’s Emergency Situations Ministry said.

The blast occurred early on November 7 at the Abai coal mine operated by ArcelorMittal Temirtaun, a Kazakh unit of the steel giant in the Central Asian country’s Karaganda region.

At the time of the blast, 64 workers were in the mine; 56 managed to get out.

"Six people died [and] two were injured," the Emergencies Ministry said in a statement.

ArcelorMittal said the accident was due to a blast of gas and coal.

A government commission headed by Emergency Situations Minister Yuri Ilyin was dispatched to the scene.

A similar accident occurred at the Abai mine in 2008, when a methane gas explosion killed 30 people and injured 14.

Mining accidents are fairly common in former Soviet countries due to lax safety practices and outdated infrastructure.

With reporting by AFP
