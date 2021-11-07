Blast At Mine In Kazakhstan Leaves Six Dead, Two Seriously Injured

Six people have been killed and two seriously injured in a mining accident in Kazakhstan, the country’s Emergency Situations Ministry said.

The blast occurred early on November 7 at the Abai coal mine operated by ArcelorMittal Temirtaun, a Kazakh unit of the steel giant in the Central Asian country’s Karaganda region.

At the time of the blast, 64 workers were in the mine; 56 managed to get out.

"Six people died [and] two were injured," the Emergencies Ministry said in a statement.

ArcelorMittal said the accident was due to a blast of gas and coal.

A government commission headed by Emergency Situations Minister Yuri Ilyin was dispatched to the scene.

A similar accident occurred at the Abai mine in 2008, when a methane gas explosion killed 30 people and injured 14.

Mining accidents are fairly common in former Soviet countries due to lax safety practices and outdated infrastructure.

With reporting by AFP