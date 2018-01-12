Accessibility links

The Kazakh Gateway To The 'New Silk Road'

In a remote desert near the border between Kazakhstan and China, a massive dry port has been built to develop overland routes for Chinese exports to markets in Europe, Russia, and Central Asia.

Dubbed the "New Silk Road," supporters say it slashes delivery times -- but skeptics say it's a gamble which may not pay off.

