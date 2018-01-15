Smuggling, Corruption, Delays Hit Kazakh Prestige Project (Part 2)
On the Kazakh-Chinese border, plans are taking shape for what the authorities say will be the largest Special Economic Zone in the former Soviet Union. But while China has already constructed a city on its side, the Kazakh project has been mired in corruption scandals and delays.
