Kazakhstan

Smuggling, Corruption, Delays Hit Kazakh Prestige Project (Part 2)

Smuggling, Corruption, Delays Hit Kazakh Prestige Project
On the Kazakh-Chinese border, plans are taking shape for what the authorities say will be the largest Special Economic Zone in the former Soviet Union. But while China has already constructed a city on its side, the Kazakh project has been mired in corruption scandals and delays.

Watch Part 1: The Kazakh Gateway To The 'New Silk Road'

The Kazakh Gateway To The 'New Silk Road'
Watch the full documentary here:

-- From Current Time TV
