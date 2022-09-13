Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Kazakhstan

Pope Arrives In Kazakhstan To Take Part In Religious Congress, Patriach Kirill Not Attending

Pope Francis (left) speaks with Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev in Nur-Sultan on September 13.

Pope Francis has arrived in Kazakhstan to take part in a gathering of leaders of world religious leaders -- though without Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill -- amid tensions over Russia's war in Ukraine.

The Kazakh presidential press service said the plane carrying the 85-year-old pope landed in Nur-Sultan shortly after 5:15 p.m. local time on September 13. The pope will be in Kazakhstan for three days.

Francis said earlier that he hoped to meet Patriarch Kirill at the inter-religious summit, but last week, Kirill's spokesman said the patriarch would not attend the event.

Since the beginning of Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine launched on February 24, Kirill has made a number of statements in solidarity with the policy of Russian authorities on the war, prompting Pope Francis to warn him against becoming President Vladimir Putin's “altar boy."

More than 150 Russian Orthodox clerics called for a stop to the war in an open letter on March 1. Kirill was not among those who signed it.

  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL's Kazakh Service

    RFE/RL's Kazakh Service offers informed and accurate reporting in the Kazakh and Russian languages about issues that matter in Kazakhstan, while providing a dynamic platform for audience engagement and the free exchange of news and ideas.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG