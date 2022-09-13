Pope Arrives In Kazakhstan To Take Part In Religious Congress, Patriach Kirill Not Attending

Pope Francis has arrived in Kazakhstan to take part in a gathering of leaders of world religious leaders -- though without Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill -- amid tensions over Russia's war in Ukraine.

The Kazakh presidential press service said the plane carrying the 85-year-old pope landed in Nur-Sultan shortly after 5:15 p.m. local time on September 13. The pope will be in Kazakhstan for three days.



Francis said earlier that he hoped to meet Patriarch Kirill at the inter-religious summit, but last week, Kirill's spokesman said the patriarch would not attend the event.



Since the beginning of Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine launched on February 24, Kirill has made a number of statements in solidarity with the policy of Russian authorities on the war, prompting Pope Francis to warn him against becoming President Vladimir Putin's “altar boy."



More than 150 Russian Orthodox clerics called for a stop to the war in an open letter on March 1. Kirill was not among those who signed it.