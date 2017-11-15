Former Kazakh Prison Warden Jailed In Inmate-Rape Case

A Kazakh court has sentenced a former prison warden to five years in prison in a high-profile inmate-rape case.

The Turksib district court in Almaty on November 15 found Ermek Omarbekov guilty of abuse of office and negligence, and sentenced him the same day.

The victim of the rape, former inmate Natalya Slekishina, told journalists after the verdict and sentence were pronounced that she would be "fully satisfied when all of those who raped me face trial."

Slekishina, who gave birth to a girl while in custody, filed a lawsuit against several guards of an Almaty detention center, accusing them of gang-raping her.

In September 2016, former prison guard Ruslan Khakimov was sentenced to nine years in prison for raping her.

A DNA test revealed that Khakimov had fathered Slekishina's child. The other prison guards were not charged but were witnesses in the case.

Slekishina's case has been precedent-setting in a country where prison authorities are usually not prosecuted for ill-treatment of inmates.

