14 Pensioner Bergen Kazhgaliev with his wife in Khan Ordasy



The 83-year-old Kazhgaliev was born and raised in Khan Ordasy. He worked almost his entire life as a history teacher at a local school. Kazhgaliev remembers when military tests began in the village and says that explosions were heard day and night.



“Now, no one can confirm it, but I believe that many people died here from the nuclear tests. Many families had disabled children. There were cases when they were born without arms, without legs,” he says.



“Doctors at the time guessed that these were the consequences of the tests, but no one talked about it publicly. Everyone was afraid to go up against the authorities. In the 1990s, some families received benefits for disabled children, while others received nothing at all. Many of those who were born crippled have already died."