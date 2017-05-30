Astana Residents Warned Of Storm After 3 Die In Southern Kazakhstan

Authorities in Kazakhstan's capital, Astana, warned residents that a heavy storm was on its way after three people were killed in the southern city of Taraz.

In the warning issued on May 30, city officials instructed residents of the northern city to stay away from trees, metal structures, power lines, and advertising billboards, and to avoid parking their cars in potentially dangerous areas.

"If caught outside during the storm, take refuge in any building near you, such as a store, library, trade center of cinema," the warning said.

It came a day after stormy weather caused three deaths in Taraz, in southern Kazakhstan.

High winds were blamed for the deaths of two construction workers, and Governor Karim Kokrekbaev of the Zhambyl Region said on May 30 that a teenage boy died after he stepped on a power line.

With reporting by Tengrinews