Dushanbe-Astana Train Makes First Journey

ASTANA -- The first-ever train connecting the capitals of Tajikistan and Kazakhstan has concluded its first trip.

The first Dushanbe-Astana train arrived in the Kazakh capital's central railway station late on June 18.

Kazakhstan's Zholaushylar Tasymaly (Passengers' Transfer-Service) state company said on June 19 that the first-ever railway link between the two Central Asian nations was established in accordance with agreements reached between Kazakh and Tajik railway operators earlier this year.

According to the company, the new connection will increase passenger traffic between the two countries and boost the number of visitors at the ongoing Expo 2017 international energy exhibition in Astana.

The train connecting Dushanbe and Astana will pass through Uzbekistan's Autonomous Republic of Karakalpakistan.

It will operate on Thursdays from Dushanbe and on Mondays from Astana.

