One Day In Dallas: The Assassination Of President Kennedy

U.S. President John Fitzgerald Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas on November 22, 1963. The day began with rain, but sunshine broke through as the president and First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy were greeted by enthusiastic crowds, first in Fort Worth, Texas and then in nearby Dallas. These are the images from a day that began with hope and good cheer, but turned into tragedy. On October 26, 2017, the U.S. National Archive government will release thousands of previously secret documents related to the assassination, including some 3,000 never before seen by the public, and more than 30,000 that were only partially released.

President John F. Kennedy attends a breakfast in Fort Worth, Texas with Vice President Lyndon Johnson and first lady Jacqueline Kennedy just hours before his assassination on November 22, 1963.
President John F. Kennedy greets a large crowd at a political rally in Fort Worth, Texas on the morning of November 22, 1963.
The official schedule of President John F. Kennedy, which was distributed by the White House prior to his trip to Dallas and Fort Worth. It shows the plans for his movements between 8:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. that day.
President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Kennedy arrive at Love Field in Dallas, Texas less than an hour before his assassination.
Crowds line Main Street in Dallas for the presidential motorcade as it approaches Dealey Plaza, where the assassination took place.
President John F. Kennedy and his wife Jacqueline with Texas Governor John Connally and his wife Nellie shortly before the assassination. Connally was critically wounded but survived.
The slain president&#39;s body arrives at Andrews Air Force Base outside Washington and is attended to by his wife, Jacqueline Kennedy, and his brother, U.S. Attorney General Robert Kennedy.
Lee Harvey Oswald, the man arrested for the killing of President Kennedy, spoke at a press conference in Dallas on November 22, 1963.
President John F. Kennedy&#39;s body lies in state in the East Room of the White House early on November 23, 1963.
