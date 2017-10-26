One Day In Dallas: The Assassination Of President Kennedy

U.S. President John Fitzgerald Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas on November 22, 1963. The day began with rain, but sunshine broke through as the president and First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy were greeted by enthusiastic crowds, first in Fort Worth, Texas and then in nearby Dallas. These are the images from a day that began with hope and good cheer, but turned into tragedy. On October 26, 2017, the U.S. National Archive government will release thousands of previously secret documents related to the assassination, including some 3,000 never before seen by the public, and more than 30,000 that were only partially released.