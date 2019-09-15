Ukraine's Second Largest City Kharkiv Holds First LGBT Pride March

KHARKIV, Ukraine -- Thousands of gay and lesbian activists and supporters paraded in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, marking the city’s first “pride” march.

The September 15 march was one of the larger such events to be held in Ukraine in recent years, as LGBT campaigners have stepped up efforts to gain recognition, support, and protection.

The Kharkiv Pride march went forward despite efforts of Mayor Hennadiy Kernes, who had threatened legal action against organizers, to try to block them from marching. Conservative activists had also threatened violence if the effort went forward.

International rights groups including Amnesty International had called on Ukrainian authorities to allow the march and provide adequate security.

In the end, however, the march was limited to a square outside a downtown subway station, leaving participants to march back and forth for about two hours. Many marchers waved rainbow flags and chanted “Kharkiv For All, Security For All!” and “We Are All Equal, We Are All Different” as they paraded.

There were no reports of violence and there was a heavy police presence, including helmeted riot police carrying crowd-control shields, who monitored the event.

News reports said that several opponents sought to block the march by laying down on the street in front of the procession, but marchers simply walked around them.

In June, LGBT activists organized the country’s largest pride march in Kyiv, drawing around 8,000 people, according to organizers.

The Kyiv parade has been held since 2016 despite regular protests by opponents and threats by right-wing activists and religious groups.

With reporting by Interfax