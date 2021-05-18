Kosovo Police Seize Record Cocaine Haul Worth $24 Million

Kosovo police have seized a record 400 kilograms of cocaine concealed in a shipment of meat from Brazil and arrested seven people suspected of drug trafficking offenses.

Kosovo police said on May 18 a joint operation with Albanian and Italian police a day earlier intercepted a truck transporting imported meat from Brazil that had passed previously through Italian and Albanian ports.

The cocaine was hidden among the meat packages in a truck that had stopped in Lipjan, a town about 17 kilometers south of the capital, Pristina.

Authorities said it was a record cocaine seizure for Kosovo.

Guns, ammunition, and other items were also seized during the search of the homes of the seven people who were arrested in connection with the case.

More suspects remained at large, police said, adding that the investigation continues.

Kosovo lies on a key transit route for drugs smuggled from the Middle East to Western markets.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP