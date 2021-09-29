Tensions High As Kosovo, Serbia Continue Border Standoff

Two crossings on Kosovo's border with Serbia have been blocked by local Serbs since Kosovar authorities on September 20 required all drivers from Serbia entering Kosovo to use temporary printed registration details that are valid for 60 days.



The Kosovar government says it is in retaliation for measures in force in Serbia against drivers from Kosovo since 2008, when Kosovo declared independence from Serbia. Belgrade does not recognize Kosovo's independence and therefore its right to take official actions such as registering cars.



Meanwhile, the NATO-led KFOR peacekeeping force in Kosovo has stepped up patrols on the border, while Serbia has held military maneuvers near the border and flown military jets above the crossings in protest.