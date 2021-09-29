Accessibility links

Tensions High As Kosovo, Serbia Continue Border Standoff

Two crossings on Kosovo's border with Serbia have been blocked by local Serbs since Kosovar authorities on September 20 required all drivers from Serbia entering Kosovo to use temporary printed registration details that are valid for 60 days.

The Kosovar government says it is in retaliation for measures in force in Serbia against drivers from Kosovo since 2008, when Kosovo declared independence from Serbia. Belgrade does not recognize Kosovo's independence and therefore its right to take official actions such as registering cars.

Meanwhile, the NATO-led KFOR peacekeeping force in Kosovo has stepped up patrols on the border, while Serbia has held military maneuvers near the border and flown military jets above the crossings in protest.
1 Kosovar special police units patrol near the border crossing between Kosovo and Serbia in Jarinje on September 28.
2 Ethnic Serbs walk through barricades near the Jarinje crossing on September 28.

On September 27, Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti repeated an offer for both countries to lift the rule of temporary license plates. He also said he was open to talks in Brussels, but Belgrade was refusing to hold them.
NATO soldiers patrol near Jarinje on September 28, as the international community, led by the European Union, called for talks to ease tensions between Serbia and Kosovo. NATO has led the KFOR peacekeeping force since 1999, with around 4,000 troops from 28 countries, after a 78-day bombing campaign by the military alliance ended a war that left more than 10,000 dead.
NATO has led the KFOR peacekeeping force since 1999, with around 4,000 troops from 28 countries, after a 78-day bombing campaign by the military alliance ended a war that left more than 10,000 dead.
Serbian women walk past Kosovar police after crossing the border on foot in Jarinje on September 28. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has warned NATO that Serbia will intervene in Kosovo if Serbs there come under serious threat from the ethnic Albanian majority.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has warned NATO that Serbia will intervene in Kosovo if Serbs there come under serious threat from the ethnic Albanian majority.
Polish soldiers from KFOR pass through barricades as they patrol near Jarinje on September 28. KFOR is supported by the United Nations, the European Union, and other international actors. Its aim is to stave off lingering ethnic tensions between ethnic Albanians and Serbs.
KFOR is supported by the United Nations, the European Union, and other international actors. Its aim is to stave off lingering ethnic tensions between ethnic Albanians and Serbs.
Kosovar police secure the area as ethnic Serbs gathered on barricades near Jarinje on September 28. Vucic has described Kosovo&#39;s recent license-plate move as a &quot;criminal action,&quot; and he made the withdrawal of all Kosovar special police a condition of EU-mediated negotiations to resolve the dispute.
Vucic has described Kosovo's recent license-plate move as a "criminal action," and he made the withdrawal of all Kosovar special police a condition of EU-mediated negotiations to resolve the dispute.
EU police officers patrol near the border at Jarinje on September 28. European Commission spokeswoman Diana Spinant on September 27 urged both sides to &quot;sit down together and to put an end to the verbal escalation in the region.&quot;
European Commission spokeswoman Diana Spinant on September 27 urged both sides to "sit down together and to put an end to the verbal escalation in the region."
Ethnic Serbs man the barricades near Jarinje on September 28. Kosovo&#39;s declaration of independence is backed by the United States, Britain, and most EU member states, but its membership of the United Nations is blocked by Russia, Serbia&#39;s traditional ally.
Kosovo's declaration of independence is backed by the United States, Britain, and most EU member states, but its membership of the United Nations is blocked by Russia, Serbia's traditional ally.
Kosovar Serbs sit by a bonfire near the border crossing at Jarinje on September 28.
An ethnic Serb walks past Kosovar police securing the area near Jarinje on September 28. The EU, NATO, and the United States have all urged Kosovo and Serbia to immediately exercise restraint and refrain from unilateral actions.
The EU, NATO, and the United States have all urged Kosovo and Serbia to immediately exercise restraint and refrain from unilateral actions.
Serbian Army soldiers stand guard by their armored vehicle in the village of Rudnica, near the southern Serbian town of Raska, on September 27. On September 26, Serbian Defense Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic visited troops at two military bases near the Kosovo border, accompanied by Russia&#39;s ambassador to Serbia.
On September 26, Serbian Defense Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic visited troops at two military bases near the Kosovo border, accompanied by Russia's ambassador to Serbia.
A man passes through trucks placed by local Serbs to block the road in Jarinje on September 26.
A picture of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic is seen close to a border crossing at Jarinje. The confrontation has already boiled over into violence, with a vehicle-registration office and another Interior Ministry building in northern Kosovo being attacked on September 25, according to police.
The confrontation has already boiled over into violence, with a vehicle-registration office and another Interior Ministry building in northern Kosovo being attacked on September 25, according to police.
A NATO helicopter flies over a Serbian flag in Jarinje.
A Kosovar police officer stands next to trucks blocking the road in Jarinje.
Serbian warplanes are seen flying over the border with Kosovo at Jarinje on September 26.
