Far-Right Protesters Rally In Belgrade In Support Of Kosovar Serbs As EU Urges De-Escalation

6 Kosovar Serbs blocked the road near the village of Rudine, in North Mitrovica, Kosovo, on December 11.



The Serbian government, along with Russia, has refused to recognize Kosovo’s statehood and consider it part of Serbia, even though Belgrade has no formal control there. A total of 99 out of 193 United Nations countries now recognize Kosovo's independence, including the United States, Great Britain, and 22 out of 27 EU countries.