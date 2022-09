3 A Kosovar police officer works at the Jarinje border crossing from northern Kosovo into Serbia on September 1.



Kurti called the move more "nothing more or less than an expression of the exercise of [Kosovar] sovereignty” and claimed the Serbian-issued plates being used by Serbs in Kosovo “are the legacy of the Milosevic regime,” referring to Serbia's late wartime leader Slobodan Milosevic.