Kosovo’s Thaci Says Army Decision ‘Irreversible’ Ahead Of UN Session

Kosovo’s decision to transform its lightly armed security force into a full-fledged army is "irreversible," the nation's president said as he departed for UN talks on the move that has angered Kosovar Serbs and neighboring Serbia.

"Whatever happens at the [UN] Security Council, despite the concerns of a certain individual or a country, the formation of the Kosovo army is an irreversible act," President Hashim Thaci told reporters at the Pristina airport on December 16.

Kosovo’s parliament on December 14 voted overwhelmingly to convert its 2,500-member Kosovo Security Force, or KSF, into a national army with some 5,000 personnel and more substantial weaponry.

The Security Council is expected on December 17 to discuss the matter at Serbia’s request. The body held closed talks on December 14 to discuss the format of the meeting. Serbia's close ally, Russia, is seeking a public session, while European nations are pressing for private talks.

Serbia and most of the 120,000 ethnic Serbs in Kosovo have vehemently opposed the creation of a Kosovar military, saying it would violate UN resolutions and be used against the Serb minority -- a claim denied by officials in Pristina.

Serbia lost control over its Kosovo province in 1999 after NATO launched air strikes to stop the killing and expulsion of ethnic Albanians by Serb forces during a two-year counterinsurgency war.

Nearly two decades after the end of the conflict, the landlocked territory of 1.8 million people is still guarded by NATO troops.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008.Although more than 110 countries recognize Kosovo, Serbia does not.

Both Kosovo and Serbia have been told they must resolve their differences in order to make progress toward EU membership, but EU-sponsored normalization talks have been stop-and-go in recent months.

Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic reiterated on December 16 that Belgrade will insist at the Security Council session that the army was formed in violation of the resolution that ended the fighting in 1999.

"It is important that the position of Serbia will be heard," he said, and some leaders in Belgrade have suggested that Serbia could use its own military to respond.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic is expected to attend the UN session.

The United States has expressed support for Kosovo’s move to create a national army, while NATO has said the move was “ill-timed.”

With reporting by AP and N1