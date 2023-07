6 Farion holds a photo of her and her husband, Oleksandr Alimov, who died in December after being shot on the Donetsk front line.



Alimov voluntarily joined the army in the early days of the war after working as an IT specialist for a well-known company. "I don’t want us to live in a country where we are not free," Farion says her husband told her before going off to war. The couple had been together for 10 years.



Overwhelmed with grief, Farion says she has found some consolation in painting alongside other women who lost their partners on the battlefield.



She still wears her wedding ring, while his hangs around her neck on a chain. "I can't take off the ring yet," she says. "It feels better for me this way."