From Hero To Zero: Kyrgyz Deputy Minister Who Detained Atambaev Fired For Betrayal

BISHKEK -- Kyrgyz Deputy Interior Minister Kursan Asanov, who personally negotiated former President Almazbek Atambaev's surrender last week after two days of deadly resistance, has been fired for allegedly "betraying the interests of the Kyrgyz police and losing confidence."



A spokeswoman for the Prosecutor-General's Office, Nargiza Kuvatova, told RFE/RL on August 14 that Asanov was relieved of his duties a day earlier amid an investigation by the Military Prosecutor's Office into "unauthorized decisions" Asanov took during the standoff between Atambaev and special police forces.



"Kursan Asanov left the staff of the internal affairs bodies in danger and without command, thereby flagrantly violating the requirements of the current legislation. He also did not comply with the requirements of criminal procedural law by concealing evidence, objects, and other documents relevant to the case from the investigating authorities," a statement from the Prosecutor's Office said.



"Having studied the conclusion of the official investigation, the material collected by the Prosecutor-General’s Office was registered...under the article 'abuse of official position' of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The pre-trial proceedings were entrusted to the Military Prosecutor’s Office," it added.



Some local media outlets have reported that Asanov may have provided Atambaev and his supporters with secret information during clashes between the former president's supporters and law enforcement troops in, and near, Atambaev’s residential compound in the village of Koi-Tash.

The resistance put up by the former president and his supporters resulted in the death of one special forces officer and injuries to more than 170 others, including 79 law enforcement officers. Atambaev eventually surrendered to Asanov-led police forces on August 8.

The violence underscored a power struggle between Atambaev and his handpicked successor, Sooronbai Jeenbekov, that has raised fears of instability in the Central Asian nation.