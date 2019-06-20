Kyrgyz Authorities Investigate Heroin Smuggled To Europe As 'Turkish Sweets'

Kyrgyz authorities have launched an investigation into a heroin-smuggling case after customs officials at the German-Polish border discovered 670 kilograms of heroin in a truck that was meant to be transporting sweets to Belgium from a Bishkek-based company.



The Kyrgyz Interior Ministry said on June 20 that a woman who owns the Elit Shoko company was summoned for questioning in the case.



Kyrgyz media identified the owner of the company as Aida Joldosheva.



On June 18, German customs police said the heroin had been disguised as "Turkish sweets."



The German authorities said 532 packages, each containing 1.3 kilograms of heroin, had been discovered in the truck at the German-Polish border late on May 31.

The truck had Georgian license plates, German authorities said. The 63-year-old truck driver, a Turkish national, was detained on suspicion of illegal drug trafficking.



The German investigators said the driver insists he had no idea about the real contents of the packages.



German authorities also said the drugs most likely originated from Afghanistan and were on their way to Belgium.



It is the largest amount of heroin ever discovered in Germany with an estimated street value of up to $56 million.



Based on reporting by AKIPress, TASS, and Deutsche Welle



msh/rs