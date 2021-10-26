Well-Known Kyrgyz Blogger Arrested On Fraud Charges

BISHKEK -- Gulzat Alymkulova, a well-known Kyrgyz blogger known online as Gulzat Mamytbek, was arrested on fraud charges upon arriving in the capital, Bishkek, after a trip abroad, authorities said on October 26.

Bishkek city police officials said on October 26 that Alymkulova was arrested a day earlier, adding that seven Bishkek residents had filed lawsuits, accusing her of collecting some $110,000 from them last year, promising quick interest gains on the sum, before disappearing without a trace.

Alymkulova, who has touched upon sensitive social issues in her blog posts, wrote on Instagram earlier that she works in Turkey. Neither she nor her representatives commented on her arrest.