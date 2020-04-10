RFE/RL Calls For Accountability After Allegations Of Threats Against Kyrgyz Journalist

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty has called for Kyrgyz authorities to investigate allegations by a former customs officer that his ex-boss urged him to bring a Kyrgyz Service journalist from the U.S.-funded broadcaster back to Kyrgyzstan "dead or alive."



Emilbek Kimsanov made the allegation in an undated video that was posted on Facebook on April 10 by his wife, Maria Zavorotnyaya.



In the video, Kimsanov says that former Kyrgyz State Customs Agency Deputy Chairman Raimbek Matraimov sent him contact information in Prague for RFE/RL journalist Ali Toktakunov along with the command to bring him "dead or alive." Kimsanov showed screenshots on his telephone with the information about Toktakunov.



“RFE/RL takes any threat against its journalists seriously," RFE/RL President Jamie Fly said in a statement on April 11.



"The ongoing slanderous attacks and threats against Azattyk journalists by Raimbek Matraimov and his associates in response to our investigative reporting are reprehensible. I call on the Kyrgyz authorities to take this issue seriously and to ensure that those responsible are held accountable for their actions.”



Matraimov was not available to comment on the video.



His brother, Kyrgyz lawmaker Iskender Matraimov, dismissed the video in comments to RFE/RL.



"Kimsanov will answer not only before God, but also before the law," Iskender Matraimov said. "Let law enforcement check his statements. I would ask the people not to believe the claims of just anyone."

Millions Funneled Out Of Country



Toktakunov was the lead reporter in a joint investigation by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, known locally as Radio Azattyk, the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), and the Kyrgyz news site Kloop.

The investigation, titled Plunder And Patronage In The Heart Of Central Asia, which implicated Raimbek Matraimov, chronicled how a 37-year-old Uyghur businessman from China's northwestern region of Xinjiang, self-confessed money launderer Aierken Saimaiti, moved hundreds of millions of dollars out of Kyrgyzstan.

Before his murder in Istanbul in November, Saimaiti alleged that widespread corruption in the Kyrgyz customs service where Kimsanov worked was crucial in generating illegal proceeds that were then spirited out of the country. He accused Matraimov of exploiting his position as deputy customs chief to skim millions of dollars in illicit funds. Matraimov and his relatives reject the claim.



At least $200,000 was transferred to the Matraimov family's charity in 2016 by Saimaiti's wife in what the murdered businessman described as dirty cash. The Matraimov family says the money was simply a charitable donation transferred on behalf of a businessman they have declined to identify.

Saimaiti also provided reporters with internal financial ledgers he maintained indicating that he had wired other funds for Matraimov's benefit. The Matraimov family has denied any relationship -- financial or otherwise -- with Saimaiti.