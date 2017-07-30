Majlis Podcast: Russia's Influence On Kyrgyzstan's Elections

With Kyrgyzstan scheduled to hold its presidential election on October 15, this week's Majlis looks at the unavoidable Russian influence on Kyrgyzstan's elections.

Russia is being accused of meddling in elections in the United States and in European countries, but the hand of the Kremlin has been felt in Kyrgyzstan's elections for some time now.

Muhammad Tahir, RFE/RL's media relations manager, moderated a discussion on Russia's role in Kyrgyzstan's previous elections and how candidates for the country's presidency are currently posturing themselves with Russia in mind.

Former Kyrgyz member of parliament Ravshan Jeenbekov participated in the talk from Bishkek. Taking part from the United States was Erica Marat, one of the leading authorities on Central Asia, who is currently teaching at the National Defense University's College of International Security Affairs. And I've been watching Kyrgyzstan's elections for a couple of decades now, so I had something to say also.

Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes.