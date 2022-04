BISHKEK -- Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev has resigned.

Presidential spokesman Erbol Sultanbaev told RFE/RL on April 22 that Kazakbaev stepped down but did not give any details.

Kazakbaev, 55, had served as the Central Asian nation's foreign minister since October 14, 2020. It was his second time in the post after serving from 2010 to 2012.

He was elected as a lawmaker in 2015.