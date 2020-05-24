Former Speaker of Kyrgyz Parliament Dies From COVID-19

The former speaker of Kyrgyzstan’s parliament, Mukar Cholponbaev, has died from the novel coronavirus.

The Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital in the capital Bishkek said on May 24 that the 70-year-old political figure died from multiple coronavirus-related complications.

He was earlier reported to have been on a ventilator.

Kyrgyzstan has reported only 15 deaths from the novel coronavirus and 1,403 infections.

Cholponbaev served as speaker of parliament and justice minister in the 1990s and has remained active in the country’s political scene since.

As the coronavirus was spreading around the globe in March, Cholponbaev spoke at a rally in Bishkek demanding the government resign and enact constitutional amendments.