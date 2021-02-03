Kyrgyz Lawmakers Approve New Government

BISHKEK -- The Kyrgyz parliament has approved the Central Asian nation's new government as proposed by Prime Minister Ulukbek Maripov.

Lawmakers approved the new administration on February 3, two days after the 42-year-old Maripov, who previously led Kyrgyzstan's Account Chamber, was given the nod as prime minister.

Maripov told parliament that the new government has been trimmed considerably, listing 16 cabinet members compared with the previous 48 members.

Before the new government is sworn it, President Sadyr Japarov must endorse the lawmakers' decision.

The 52-year-old Japarov was elected as president and sworn in last month.

Kyrgyzstan has been in crisis since parliamentary elections in October 2020 led to protests that triggered the toppling of the government and the resignation of then-President Sooronbai Jeenbekov -- the third time since 2005 that a Kyrgyz president and his government had been ousted by protests.