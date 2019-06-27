Kyrgyz Lawmakers Vote To Lift Atambaev Immunity

BISHKEK -- Lawmakers in Kyrgyzstan have voted overwhelmingly to lift the immunity of former President Almazbek Atambaev, clearing a path for his prosecution on charges of corruption.



In the June 27 vote, 103 deputies supported the measure to strip Atambaev's immunity, while six voted against the measure.



Atambaev has rejected all accusations leveled against him by lawmakers and the prosecutor-general that he abused his powers while in office.