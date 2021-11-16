Kyrgyz Parliamentary Candidate Questioned Regarding Alleged Campaign Violations

BISHKEK-- Kyrgyz lawmaker Dastan Bekeshev, who is seeking reelection on November 28, has been summoned to the State Committee for National Security (UKMK) for questioning regarding alleged he violated election campaign regulations.

The UKMK said on November 16 that Bekeshev was questioned a day earlier over his alleged use of teenagers in his election campaign, paying campaigners from sources outside of state election funds, and without signing agreements.

According to the UKMK, the results of the investigation will be sent to the Central Election Commission (BSK).

Bekeshev, who is legally blind and does not represent any political party, said on November 15 that he had been interrogated at the UKMK for more than three hours, which he called "the use of an administrative resource" against him during the election campaign.

Earlier in the month, the rector of the Osh State University in the Central Asian nation's south, Kudaiberdi Kojobekov, was suspended for using university students in the campaign.

Parliamentary elections in the former Soviet republic are scheduled for November 28.

Previous parliamentary elections in October last year ended with mass protests against the official results that were later recognized as rigged and led to the government's resignation.