Kyrgyz President Approves Japarov's Cabinet In Step Toward Ending Turmoil

BISHKEK -- Kyrgyz Presidnet Sooronbai Jeenbekov has approved parliament's decision to confirm Sadyr Japarov as the new prime minister, a step toward calming the turmoil caused by more than a week of mass protests following a disputed election.

Jeenbekov's decree approving Japarov and his cabinet was placed on the presidential website shortly after parliament announced its decision on October 14.

The confirmation of Japarov, who was released from a prison where he was serving a lengthy prison term on kidnapping charges, moves the Central Asian state a step toward resolving the crisis sparked by the demonstrations over the official results of the October 4 parliamentary elections.

Official results showed a landslide victory for Jeenbekov's allies. The result was annulled after protesters -- angry at signs of vote-buying and other improprieties during the election -- seized government buildings on October 6.

Jeenbekov had called on political parties to resolve the ongoing political crisis by legal means after rejecting an October 10 attempt to appoint Japarov prime minister by a group of lawmakers, saying that there was no quorum at the parliamentary session.

At the October 14 parliamentary session, Japarov quickly recommended some people to be part of a new cabinet , proposing Artyom Novikov to the post of first deputy prime minister and Ravshan Sabirov, Maksat Mamytkanov, and Aida Ismailova as deputy prime ministers.

Lawmakers had already elected Kanatbek Isaev as the new speaker of parliament.

Members of parliament and other political activists have questioned the legitimacy of the rump parliament session that selected Japarov, which at the time looked like the latest twist in a sometimes violent power struggle in the aftermath of the elections.

Kyrgyzstan's 6.5 million people are currently under a state of emergency, but that failed to stop some Japarov supporters from gathering in central Bishkek, defying a ban on rallies, to demand that the president resign and parliament dissolve itself.

In the wake of protests, then-parliament speaker Dastan Jumabekov resigned and a group of lawmakers named Myktybek Abdyldaev as the new parliament chairman.

However, Abdyldaev resigned from the post on October 10 amid statements by some political parties and lawmakers questioning the legitimacy of his appointment.

The U.S. Embassy in Bishkek on October 13 voiced support for “the efforts of President Jeenbekov, political leaders, civil society, and legal scholars to return the political life of the country to a constitutional order" and warned about the threat that organized crime poses to Kyrgyz democracy.

"It is clear that one of the obstacles towards democratic progress is the attempt by organized crime groups to exert influence over politics and elections," the embassy said in a statement, adding that the impact of organized crime "was evident with vote-buying during the October 4 elections, violence and intimidation in Ala-Too Square on October 9, and irregularities in the parliament session on October 10."

Jeenbekov has said he is ready to resign once a new cabinet is legitimately appointed.