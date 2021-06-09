Kyrgyz President Japarov Arrives In Turkey On Visit To Strengthen Ties

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has arrived in the Turkish capital, Ankara, on an official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties.

Japarov's press service said the official visit started on June 9 as the Kyrgyz president was met at the Esenboga airport in Ankara by Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy and will meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan later during the three-day trip.

Japarov is also expected to hold talks with the Turkish parliament's chairman, Mustafa Sentop, and other officials. He is also scheduled to take part in the work of the Kyrgyz-Turkish Business Forum.

Before the end of his official visit to Turkey on June 11, Japarov will also meet with Kyrgyz citizens residing in Turkey.

It is not clear if the issue of Orhan Inandy, a missing dual Turkish-Kyrgyz citizen who many believe has been abducted by Turkish secret services, will be raised during Japarov's visit.

Human Rights Watch and many activists in Kyrgyzstan have demanded that the Kyrgyz government investigate the disappearance of the 53-year-old founder of an education network in the Central Asian country amid concern that he may be forcibly deported to Turkey, where he could be at risk of “mistreatment or torture” and would face arbitrary detention and an unfair trial.