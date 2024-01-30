Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov To Seek Second Five-Year Term In 2026

Kyrgyz presidential spokesman Askat Alagozov told RFE/RL on January 30 that President Sadyr Japarov will take part in the next presidential election scheduled for 2026. A day earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Edil Baisalov said that during a recent meeting with Japarov, the latter mentioned he will seek a second term. According to amendments added to the Kyrgyz constitution in 2021, a presidential term is five years, and no person can serve more than two consecutive terms as the Central Asian nation’s president. Japarov was elected in January 2021. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.