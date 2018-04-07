Kyrgyz Security Chief, Deputy Dismissed Amid Presidents' Feud

Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov has signed a decree dismissing the head of the country’s State Committee for National Security, Abdil Segizbaev.

In a separate decree on April 7, the president dismissed Bolot Suiumbaev, a deputy security chief and the director of the committee’s Service for Analysis and Prognoses of Risks for National Security.

According to the documents posted on the president’s website, both Segizbaev and Suiumbaev have submitted their resignation letters.

Both men are known as close associates of former President Almazbek Atambaev, who supported Jeenbekov’s candidacy in the 2017 presidential election.

Despite a long friendship and Atambaev's support for Jeenbekov during the presidential election, the former and current presidents have in recent weeks become embroiled in a high-profile feud.

Following harsh criticism by Atambaev of the current president, Jeenbekov has fired or accepted the resignations of a string of government and administration officials who are seen as loyal to Atambaev.

Segizbaev has long been criticized for a crackdown on opposition politicians and independent journalists.

In 2016, Segizbaev was embroiled in a political scandal after he publicly presented documents allegedly confirming that several high-profile lawmakers from the opposition Ata-Meken party were involved in shady business activities.

However, the authenticity of the documents has not been verified in subsequent probes.

The document targeted Ata-Meken leader Omurbek Tekebaev, former General Prosecutor Aida Salyanova, and ex-Justice Minister Almambet Shykmamatov.

The three politicians, who are staunch opponents of Atambaev, have since faced criminal charges that they say are politically motivated.

Tekebaev has been sentenced to eight years in prison on corruption charges, while Salyanova was given a suspended five-year sentence in a separate case.

Shikmamatov was accused of fraud.