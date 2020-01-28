Kyrgyz Students Return Home From China, Being Checked For Coronavirus

BISHKEK -- Kyrgyzstan says six university students have returned home from neighboring China and are going through medical checks, as governments scramble to control the spread of a new coronavirus that has killed more than 100 people in China.



The six students from the Xinjiang University in China's northwestern city of Urumqi arrived on January 28 in Bishkek, where they are being kept in quarantine in separate isolated rooms, the Kyrgyz government said on January 28.



Meanwhile, the chief physician of the Kyrgyz State Sanitary Center, Ryspek Sadygaliev, said a 28-year-old Bishkek resident who was hospitalized earlier with pneumonia symptoms, tested negative for the virus.



Kyrgyzstan’s main airports in Bishkek and the southern city of Osh are screening passengers for signs of infection.



The death toll from the virus now stands at 106, with more than 4,500 cases confirmed across China and at least 16 other countries.