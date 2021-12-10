Kyrgyzstan Detains 'Foreign Suspect' In 2017 Istanbul Nightclub Attack

A suspect in a deadly terrorist attack on an Istanbul nightclub nearly five years ago has been detained in Kyrgyzstan, the security service in the Central Asian country said.



Kyrgyzstan's State Committee for National Security said in a statement on December 10 that a foreign suspect was detained for involvement in the attack that claimed the lives of 39 citizens from 18 countries and wounded dozens more.



The identity of the detained suspect was not revealed.



The Islamic State group claimed responsibility the 2017 New Year's Eve attack on the posh Reina nightclub in Istanbul.



Abdulkadir Masharipov, an Uzbek national, was in 2020 imprisoned for life by a Turkish court as the perpetrator of a gun attack.



Dozens of others, mostly ethnic Uyghurs and citizens of Central Asian states, were also been detained in sweeps by Turkish security forces.

Based on reporting by AFP and Haber