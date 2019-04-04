Bill Preserves Immunity From Prosecution For Kyrgyzstan's Ex-Presidents

BISHKEK -- A bill that initially had been drafted as a way to prosecute former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambaev has, instead, preserved the immunity from prosecution of former presidents.



Lawmakers in Kyrgyzstan's parliament passed the bill in its final reading on April 4 by a vote of 111 to 3.



One of the authors of the legislation, Iskhak Masaliev of Onuguu-Progress party, said he opposes the final language of the bill.



Masaliev said original intention of the bill was remove immunity for former presidents, but the language upon its final reading had been altered in a way that, "on the contrary, increased the immunity."



The bill in its first reading was approved in December amid calls by some lawmakers and other politicians for an investigation into decisions made by Atambaev while he was in office.



It was later amended with considerable proposals by other lawmakers.