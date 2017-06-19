Kyrgyzstan's Atambaev Starts Five-Day Visit To Russia

BISHKEK -- Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambaev kicked off a five-day official trip to Russia on June 19.

The chief of the Kyrgyz presidential administration’s foreign politics department, Aizada Subankojoeva, told RFE/RL that Atambaev is scheduled to discuss bilateral ties with President Vladimir Putin and other Russian officials in Moscow.

Several documents related to migration, healthcare, and finance will be signed, Subankojoeva added.

Atambaev is also expected to discuss economic ties with officials in Russia's republics of Tatarstan and Bashkortostan, which are linguistically, culturally, and historically close to Kyrgyzstan.

The country is a member of the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union, which also comprises Armenia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

Thousands of Kyrgyz citizens work across Russia as labor migrants.

