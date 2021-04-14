Former Kyrgyz Prime Minister Pays $12 Million In Compensation, Released From Pretrial Detention

BISHKEK -- Former Kyrgyz Prime Minister Kubanychbek Jumaliev, who was charged with corruption, has been released from pretrial detention after he paid the equivalent of almost $12 million in compensatory damages to the state treasury.

The Birinchi Mai district court in Bishkek made the decision on April 12 after the State Committee for National Security (UKMK) said it had received from Jumaliev cash and real estate with an estimated value of more than 1 billion soms.

Jumaliev was ordered not to leave Bishkek while the investigation against him continues.

Jumaliev, who is still a lawmaker in parliament, was arrested in early February on suspicion of abuse of office, money laundering, tax evasion, and illegal enrichment.

About a month ago, Jumaliev was transferred to a private hospital for treatment of heart problems and high blood pressure. After four weeks in the hospital, he was returned to pretrial detention.

In October, President Sadyr Japarov, who was serving as acting president at the time, announced an "economic amnesty" under which officials who enriched themselves through corruption could be "pardoned" if they agreed to pay the government.

If found guilty, the court then takes such payments into account when determining a penalty for the defendant. The court can accept the payment as a sufficient penalty or ask for additional funds.