Kyrgyzstan Investigates How Suspected Russian Criminal Got Kyrgyz Passports

BISHKEK -- Authorities in Kyrgyzstan have launched an investigation into the alleged illegal issuance of Kyrgyz national passports to a suspected Russian criminal.

The Kyrgyz Interior Ministry said on July 18 that Boris Matuzny, a native of Russia's Far Eastern Primorye region who is wanted in Russia on suspicion of organizing a murder, was arrested in Spain in January at Russia's request.

According to the ministry, investigations revealed that Matuzny illegally obtained Kyrgyz passports with fake names in 2016 and 2017 in Kyrgyzstan's western Suzak district.

Two local officials in Suzak, who were allegedly involved in the issuance of the illegal passports, have been arrested and charged with forgery and abuse of office, the ministry says.

In May 2016, Kyrgyz authorities said that 98 ethnic Uyghurs from China's northwestern region of Xinjiang that borders with Kyrgyzstan used forged Kyrgyz passports when entering Turkey.