Close Ally Of Kyrgyz Ex-President Detained On Suspicion Of 'Illegal Enrichment'

BISHKEK -- Former Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov's ex-deputy chief of staff and close ally, Almambet Saliev, has been detained on suspicion of illegal enrichment.

Saliev was detained on June 16, the State Committee for National Security (UKMK) said in a statement on June 17.

According to the statement, Saliev allegedly used his position to interfere in the country's judiciary and law enforcement apparatus in order to lobby on behalf of private companies.

Also, the UKMK said, Saliev was suspected of obtaining properties whose value exceeded his official sources of income.

Jeenbekov appointed Saliev to be his deputy chief of staff right after his inauguration in December 2017.

Jeenbekov resigned in mid-October 2020 in the wake of anti-government demonstrations sparked by disputed parliamentary elections, the results of which were later annulled.

Jeenbekov's successor, Sadyr Japarov, dismissed Saliev several days after Jeenbekov's resignation.