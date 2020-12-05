Kyrgyzstan Lifts COVID-19 Foreigner Entry Ban At Airports

Kyrgyzstan has announced it is lifting coronavirus restrictions to allow citizens of foreign countries entry to the Central Asian nation.

In a statement on December 5, the Foreign Ministry said foreign visitors can arrive at the international airports of Manas, Osh, and Issyk-Kul.

The requirement for entry is a negative PCR coronavirus test taken within 72 hours. If the test has expired, visitors are able to take a new one at the airport.

Kyrgyzstan implemented border restrictions in the spring to combat the pandemic and later began allowing limited entry to citizens from countries where it had deemed coronavirus outbreaks were stable.

As part of the order lifting border restrictions, the Foreign Ministry said international election observers would be allowed into the country for next year’s presidential and parliamentary votes.

The presidential election is scheduled to take place on January 10, 2021, while no date has been set for the parliamentary poll.

Health officials have reported 75,000 infections and 1,290 deaths in Kyrgyzstan since the beginning of the pandemic.

With reporting by AFP and Kloop