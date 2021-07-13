Six Members Of Same Family Killed By Floods, Mudslides In Kyrgyzstan

JALAL-ABAD, Kyrgyzstan -- Floods and mudslides caused by heavy rains have killed at least six people, all members of the same family, in Kyrgyzstan's southern region of Jalal-Abad.

The region's police department said on July 13 that the bodies of two men and four women were recovered overnight near the villages of Jany-Jol and Ak-Jol in the Aksy district, which was hit by floods and mudslides in the early evening a day earlier.

Two more local residents are missing, police said, adding that rescue operations were under way.

Kyrgyzstan’s Emergency Ministry said that the missing persons are children from the village of Tashtak.

According to the ministry, the floods and mudslides ruined roads and bridges in the villages of Ak-Jol and Jolborstu.

President Sadyr Japarov on July 13 ordered the government to implement measures to secure the safety of local residents in the affected areas and provide them with all possible support and assistance.