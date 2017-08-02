Prosecutors Seek Lengthy Prison Terms For Kyrgyz Opposition Politicians

BISHKEK -- Prosecutors at a high-profile trial in Kyrgyzstan are seeking lengthy prison terms for five opposition politicians charged with plotting to overthrow the government.

Supporters of Bekbolot Talgarbekov, Torobai Kolubaev, Marat Sultanov, Aleksandr Gusev, and Toigonbek Kalmatov told RFE/RL on August 2 that the prosecutors want the leaders and activists of the People's Parliament opposition movement to be sentenced to prison terms of between 16 and 18 years.

The defendants gave their final testimonies on August 2, which means that the trial being held behind closed doors is reaching its end.

Investigators say the five men planned to seize power during a rally slated to be held in Bishkek in May 2016 but which did not take place.

Some of the members were detained before the planned rally while others were arrested in the following months.

The group had demanded the resignation of President Almazbek Atambaev, claiming they had the support of Russia.

