Kyrgyzstan President Appoints Chief Of Anti-Terrorism Center

Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov speaking in parliament on April 11.

Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov has appointed Mirlan Turgunbekov as chief of the Anti-Terrorism Center of the Central Asian country's National Security Committee.

"President Jeenbekov has signed a decree appointing Turgunbekov as deputy chairman of the State National Security Committee and director of the committee's Anti-Terrorism Center," the president's press service said in an April 15 statement.

Turgunbekov, 41, has worked in various positions in Kyrgyzstan's national security apparatus, the statement said.

With reporting by Interfax
