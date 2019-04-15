Kyrgyzstan President Appoints Chief Of Anti-Terrorism Center

Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov has appointed Mirlan Turgunbekov as chief of the Anti-Terrorism Center of the Central Asian country's National Security Committee.



"President Jeenbekov has signed a decree appointing Turgunbekov as deputy chairman of the State National Security Committee and director of the committee's Anti-Terrorism Center," the president's press service said in an April 15 statement.



http://www.president.kg/kg/okujalar/13801_mirlan_turgunbekov_krukmknin_tragasinin_orun_basari_krukmknin_antiterrorduk_borborunun_direktoru_bolup_dayindaldi



Turgunbekov, 41, has worked in various positions in Kyrgyzstan's national security apparatus, the statement said.

With reporting by Interfax