Kyrgyz President-Elect's Brother Appointed Ambassador To Ukraine

BISHKEK -- A brother of Kyrgyzstan’s president-elect, Sooronbai Jeenbekov, has been appointed as Kyrgyzstan's new ambassador to Ukraine.

Kyrgyzstan's presidential website said on November 16 that President Almazbek Atambaev had signed a decree appointing Jusupbek Sharipov as Bishkek's ambassador to Kyiv.

Sharipov is an older brother of Jeenbekov, who is scheduled to be inaugurated as president on November 24. Jeenbekov has five brothers and four sisters.

Since 2013, Sharipov has been based in Kuwait, where he has been serving as Kyrgyzstan's ambassador to several Arab states in the Persian Gulf region.