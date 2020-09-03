Kyrgyzstan Registers 15 Parties For October Parliamentary Elections

A parliamentary election campaign Kyrgyzstan is set to officially begin on September 4, with 15 political parties to contest 120 seats in the Jogorku Kenesh, or the Supreme Council.



The elections will take place on October 4.



Kyrgyzstan’s Central Elections Commission (CEC) said on September 3 that applications by two parties, Aktiv and Butun Kyrgyzstan, had been rejected as they didn’t meet the requirements.



The CEC cited "violations" and discrepancies in the documents – including the list of candidates – submitted by Butun Kyrgyzstan. The newly established Aktiv was unable to provide the registration fee of 5 million soms ($63,500).

Pro-government parties, including Birimdik, Mekenim Kyrgyzstan, and Kyrgyzstan as well as the opposition Ata Meken are widely expected to do well in the race.



No party is allowed to hold more than 65 seats in the Supreme Council.